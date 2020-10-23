Share Page Support Us
King of the Mountain Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

King of the Mountain Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
View larger

$29.99

$21.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201023-82554-1
UPC: 738329251673
Part No: K25167
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dennis Hopper | Harry Hamlin  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance | Suspense
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1981
Item Release Date: November 24, 2020
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Steve (Harry Hamlin, Clash of the Titans, Making Love, TV’s L.A. Law) works at a Porsche repair garage by day, and by night reigns as the “King of The Mountain”, the most successful of a group that participate in races along Mulholland Drive on the hills over Los Angeles. In his highly tuned 356 Speedster, Steve races against both newcomers and veterans alike. Steve once raced against his friends Buddy (Joseph Bottoms, Blind Date, The Dove, The Black Hole) and Roger (Richard Cox, Seizure, Hell Hole, The Vindicator), but now his friends’ focus has shifted away from racing in favor of potential careers in the music industry, leaving Steve to reign as King alone. Steve is egged on by Cal (Dennis Hopper, Easy Rider, Blue Velvet, Speed), the former King. When Steve meets Tina (Deborah Van Valkenburgh, The Warriors, TV’s Too Close for Comfort), Steve is also torn between choosing Tina over his life as a racer and continuing being the King. Co-starring Dan Haggerty (Grizzly Adams, Condominiums, Elves), Seymour Cassel (California Dreaming, Minnie and Moskowitz, Dick Tracy), and featuring a hot soundtrack that includes Robert Palmer’s “Looking for Clues”. Directed by Noel Nosseck (Youngblood).Now watch this fast-charged action-drama from a brand new 2020 2K restoration!

Special Features

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • Interview with Star Harry Hamlin
  • Interview with Director Noel Nosseck
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English Subtitles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 91 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Ashley Cox | Buddy Joe Hooker | Cassandra Peterson | Dan Haggerty | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dennis Hopper | Harry Hamlin | Joseph Bottoms | Richard Cox | Seymour Cassel | William Forsythe
Directors: Noel Nosseck
Project Name: King of the Mountain

