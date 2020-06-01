Share Page Support Us
MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents The Complete Clowns In The Sky Limited 2LP Edition + Turntable Slipmat

$55.00

$42.99


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 200601-80764-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Shout Factory
Item Release Date: October 2, 2019
Details

It’s back and it’s on vinyl.

Long out-of-print, the classic MST3K soundtrack Clowns In The Sky returns in complete form. This limited edition, double-disc release includes all-time classics including “(Let’s Have) A Patrick Swayze Christmas” and “Where, Oh Werewolf” and a collection of theme songs from throughout the show’s original run. With a brand new cover illustration by Steve Vance, Crow- and Servo-colored discs, and an exclusive classic MST3K moon turntable mat, The Complete Clowns In The Sky is a must-have for MSTies’ media shelves.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 1,000 units
  • Classic MST3K moon turntable mat

Playlists

  • LP 1
  • 01. Theme Song Version 1A (Seasons 1 - 5.5 with Joel)
    02. My Creepy Girl (Catalina Caper)
    03. Godzilla Genealogy Bop (Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster)
    04. If Chauffeurs Ruled the World (Ring of Terror)
    05. Music from Some Guys in Space (The Pod People)
    06. Tibby, Oh Tibby (Gamera)
    07. The Plate Spinning Song (Gamera vs. Gaos)
    08. A Clown in the Sky (The Pod People)
    09. The Waffle Song (Viking Women and the Sea Serpent)
    10. A Patrick Swayze Christmas (Santa Claus Conquers the Martians)
    11. Master Ninja Theme Song (Master Ninja I)
    12. Tribute to Pants (Hercules Against the Moon Men)
    13. Gypsy Rose Me! (The Day the Earth Froze)
    14. Kim Cattrall (City Limits)
    15. Ode On Estelle (The Magic Sword)
    16. Gypsy Moons (Crash of Moons)
    17. Hired! Original Broadway Cast (Bride of the Monster)
    18. What A Pleasant Journey (The Girl in Lovers Lane)
    19. Theme Song Version 2 (Seasons 5.5 - 6 with Mike)
    20. The Janitor Song (Teen-Age Strangler)
  • LP 2
  • 21. NummyMuffinCoocolButter (Colossus and the Headhunters)
    22. Merry Christmas...If That's OK (Santa Claus (1959 film)
    23. The Greatest Frank Of All (Village of the Giants)
    24. Livin' In Deep Thirteen (The Violent Years)
    25. Bouncy Upbeat Song (Red Zone Cuba)
    26. Whom Shall I Kill? (Samson vs. the Vampire Women)
    27. Tubular Boobular Joy (Outlaw)
    28. Theme Song Version 3 (Season 7 with Mrs. Forrester)
    29. Mighty Science Theater (End credit theme)
    30. Season 8 Theme
    31. Satellite Hootenanny
    32. Digger Smolken Medley
    33. When I Held Your Brain In My Arms
    34. 1997 Blockbuster Review Theme
    35. The Funky Seventies
    36. Sodium!
    37. Loving Lovers Love
    38. Where, Oh Werewolf
    39. 1998 Academy of Robots Choice Awards Special
    40. Stay!
    41. Hobgoblins
    42. 1998 Blockbuster Review Theme
    43. The Canada Song
    44. Air On a Delta Knight
    45. MST Love Theme

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2 + turntable slipmat


Project Name: Mystery Science Theater 3000

