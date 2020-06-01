MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents The Complete Clowns In The Sky Limited 2LP Edition + Turntable Slipmat

01. Theme Song Version 1A (Seasons 1 - 5.5 with Joel)

02. My Creepy Girl (Catalina Caper)

03. Godzilla Genealogy Bop (Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster)

04. If Chauffeurs Ruled the World (Ring of Terror)

05. Music from Some Guys in Space (The Pod People)

06. Tibby, Oh Tibby (Gamera)

07. The Plate Spinning Song (Gamera vs. Gaos)

08. A Clown in the Sky (The Pod People)

09. The Waffle Song (Viking Women and the Sea Serpent)

10. A Patrick Swayze Christmas (Santa Claus Conquers the Martians)

11. Master Ninja Theme Song (Master Ninja I)

12. Tribute to Pants (Hercules Against the Moon Men)

13. Gypsy Rose Me! (The Day the Earth Froze)

14. Kim Cattrall (City Limits)

15. Ode On Estelle (The Magic Sword)

16. Gypsy Moons (Crash of Moons)

17. Hired! Original Broadway Cast (Bride of the Monster)

18. What A Pleasant Journey (The Girl in Lovers Lane)

19. Theme Song Version 2 (Seasons 5.5 - 6 with Mike)

20. The Janitor Song (Teen-Age Strangler)