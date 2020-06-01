MST3K: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents The Complete Clowns In The Sky Limited 2LP Edition + Turntable Slipmat

$55.00
$42.99
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Shout Factory
Item Release Date: October 2, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
It’s back and it’s on vinyl.
Long out-of-print, the classic MST3K soundtrack Clowns In The Sky returns in complete form. This limited edition, double-disc release includes all-time classics including “(Let’s Have) A Patrick Swayze Christmas” and “Where, Oh Werewolf” and a collection of theme songs from throughout the show’s original run. With a brand new cover illustration by Steve Vance, Crow- and Servo-colored discs, and an exclusive classic MST3K moon turntable mat, The Complete Clowns In The Sky is a must-have for MSTies’ media shelves.
Special Features
- Limited edition of 1,000 units
- Classic MST3K moon turntable mat
Playlists
- LP 1
- 01. Theme Song Version 1A (Seasons 1 - 5.5 with Joel)
02. My Creepy Girl (Catalina Caper)
03. Godzilla Genealogy Bop (Godzilla vs. the Sea Monster)
04. If Chauffeurs Ruled the World (Ring of Terror)
05. Music from Some Guys in Space (The Pod People)
06. Tibby, Oh Tibby (Gamera)
07. The Plate Spinning Song (Gamera vs. Gaos)
08. A Clown in the Sky (The Pod People)
09. The Waffle Song (Viking Women and the Sea Serpent)
10. A Patrick Swayze Christmas (Santa Claus Conquers the Martians)
11. Master Ninja Theme Song (Master Ninja I)
12. Tribute to Pants (Hercules Against the Moon Men)
13. Gypsy Rose Me! (The Day the Earth Froze)
14. Kim Cattrall (City Limits)
15. Ode On Estelle (The Magic Sword)
16. Gypsy Moons (Crash of Moons)
17. Hired! Original Broadway Cast (Bride of the Monster)
18. What A Pleasant Journey (The Girl in Lovers Lane)
19. Theme Song Version 2 (Seasons 5.5 - 6 with Mike)
20. The Janitor Song (Teen-Age Strangler)
- LP 2
- 21. NummyMuffinCoocolButter (Colossus and the Headhunters)
22. Merry Christmas...If That's OK (Santa Claus (1959 film)
23. The Greatest Frank Of All (Village of the Giants)
24. Livin' In Deep Thirteen (The Violent Years)
25. Bouncy Upbeat Song (Red Zone Cuba)
26. Whom Shall I Kill? (Samson vs. the Vampire Women)
27. Tubular Boobular Joy (Outlaw)
28. Theme Song Version 3 (Season 7 with Mrs. Forrester)
29. Mighty Science Theater (End credit theme)
30. Season 8 Theme
31. Satellite Hootenanny
32. Digger Smolken Medley
33. When I Held Your Brain In My Arms
34. 1997 Blockbuster Review Theme
35. The Funky Seventies
36. Sodium!
37. Loving Lovers Love
38. Where, Oh Werewolf
39. 1998 Academy of Robots Choice Awards Special
40. Stay!
41. Hobgoblins
42. 1998 Blockbuster Review Theme
43. The Canada Song
44. Air On a Delta Knight
45. MST Love Theme
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2 + turntable slipmat
Project Name: Mystery Science Theater 3000
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Shout Factory | Television | Vampire Films | Vinyl | Zombie Films