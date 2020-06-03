Share Page Support Us
The Prowler Original Motion Picture Score 2LP Vinyl Edition

The Prowler Original Motion Picture Score 2LP Vinyl Edition
The Prowler Original Motion Picture Score 2LP Vinyl Edition
The Prowler Original Motion Picture Score 2LP Vinyl Edition

$38.00

$29.00


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200603-80768-1
Part No: WW060
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: October 9, 1981
Item Release Date: January 25, 2019
Rating: R


Details

Waxwork Records is thrilled to kick off 2019 with the deluxe vinyl release of THE PROWLER Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Einhorn. Released in 1981, THE PROWLER is one of the earliest films to become part of the American-Slasher genre. It also features special effects by Tom Savini (Friday the 13th, Creepshow, Day Of The Dead) and was directed by Joseph Zito (Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter). The film’s music by Richard Einhorn (Shock Waves, Don’t Go In The House) introduces the composer’s departure from the primitive, monophonic synth scoring of his earlier work, and implements a blend of orchestral cues and mature electronic soundscapes. Waxwork Records worked with the composer to research and locate the master tapes that were thought to have been destroyed for decades. The tapes were restored, transferred, and the music was mixed, constructed into a cohesive soundtrack listening experience, and mastered specifically for vinyl. This special release is a must for fans of the horror genre.

THE PROWLER was released just one year after the critical success of FRIDAY THE 13TH, and has become one of the classic, underrated American-Slasher horror gems. The film is downright scary and features some of the most shocking death scenes of the entire horror movie genre due in part to the expertise of special effects mastermind, Tom Savini. The story tells of a group of college students holding a graduation dance 35 years after a double homicide occurred in their small town. They are targeted by a masked assailant dressed in World War II G.I. fatigues who begins a murderous spree.

This new, definitive double LP film score release of THE PROWLER features all of the film’s music composed by Richard Einhorn pressed to 180 gram Army Green Swirl with Rose Petal Red Splatter, new artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin, exclusive liner notes by director Joseph Zito, and a printed insert featuring Rosemary’s break-up letter.

Special Features

  • The Complete Score By Richard Einhorn
  • 2xLP 180 gram Army Green Swirl with Rose Petal Red Splatter
  • New Art by Ghoulish Gary Pullin
  • Exclusive Liner Notes by Director Joseph Zito
  • Printed Insert featuring Rosemary’s Break-Up Letter

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Christopher Goutman | Lawrence Tierney | Vicky Dawson
Directors: Joseph Zito
Project Name: The Prowler
Composers: Richard Einhorn

