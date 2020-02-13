Nintendo Pokemon Special Edition 23 Karat Gold Plated Trading Card Togepi [1107]

$12.99
$8.99
cardSKU: 200213-80437-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Games | Card Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Pokemon Special Edition 23 Karat Gold Plated Trading Card Togepi. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity and not the round plastic case.
The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Card Games | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Nintendo