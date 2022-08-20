Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Fantastic Four vs. X-Men Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Chris Claremont Marvel Comics 12201

Fantastic Four vs. X-Men Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Chris Claremont Marvel Comics 12201
View larger
$7.83
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Fantastic Four vs. X-Men Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Writer Chris Claremont, Penciler Jon Bogdanove, Inker Terry Austin, Letterer Tom Orzechowski, Colorist Glynis Oliver, Editor Ann Nocenti, Published by Marvel Comics. #1 in a Four-Issue Limited Series.

Explore More...

Related Items

SGU Stargate Universe 11×17 inch San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Promotional Poster (2009) [D80]
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Rock N’ Roll Dancing Groot Jakks Pacific
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec 4, 2009) Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett [E01]
Proud Mary Blu-ray + Digital Edition
Flash Gordon Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray + Book + Poster Box Set (2020)
Demon City Shinjuku Original Anime Film Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (Dec 19, 2014) Rob Marshall, Meryl Streep, Emily Hunt, James Corden [S71]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.