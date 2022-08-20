Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Fantastic Four vs. X-Men Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Chris Claremont Marvel Comics 12202

Fantastic Four vs. X-Men Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Chris Claremont Marvel Comics 12202
View larger
$7.83
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Fantastic Four vs. X-Men Comic Book Issue No.1 1987 Writer Chris Claremont, Penciler Jon Bogdanove, Inker Terry Austin, Letterer Tom Orzechowski, Colorist Glynis Oliver, Editor Ann Nocenti, Published by Marvel Comics. #1 in a Four-Issue Limited Series.

Explore More...

Related Items

Samurai’s Blood Number 2 (July 2011) Image Comics
Grindhouse – Death Proof Planet Terror 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Inside Kung Fu: Jackie Chan His Greatest Hits Magazine Special Collector’s Issue (May 1988) 189149
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
The Hollywood Reporter (August 19, 2011) Paul Rudd, Antonio Gates, Frank Darabont [S96]
My Young Auntie (a.k.a. Fangs of the Tigress) 21 x 31 inch Original Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1981)
Kill Bill Sword Stance T-Shirt MIRA130
Bram Stoker’s Shadow Builder Special Collector’s Edition
They Live Movie Politician Character Collector’s Spinature Figure
New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves World Series October 27, 1999 USPS Limited Collector’s Edition First Day Cover Bronx [236]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.