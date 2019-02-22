Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer – The Complete Series 12-DVD Box Set

View larger $89.99 $59.97 - Select Qty - 1

New York City. 1958. In these concrete canyons, everybody’s got an angle: The beauty with the sob story who killed her old man. The harmless geezer who’s in bed with the mob. The kidnapped broad who’s really a fraud. When a case gets too twisted for the cops, only one man can straighten it out: two-fisted gumshoe Mike Hammer.

Created by legendary crime novelist Mickey Spillane, Mike Hammer was brought to television for the first time in 1958, with Darren McGavin (Kolchak: The Night Stalker, A Christmas Story) as the hardboiled private eye. Pummeled for its “excessive and gratuitous violence” (by 1950’s standards), the show was, nevertheless, instantly successful – thanks, in part, to McGavin’s tongue-in-cheek charm.

Here for the first time on DVD is the complete 78-episode run of the groundbreaking series MICKEY SPILLANE’S MIKE HAMMER, featuring the original jazz theme, Riff Blues and an unforgettable cast of conmen, crooks, killers and femmes fatale played by such notables as Angie Dickinson, Ted Knight, Barbara Bain, Marion Ross, Dick Van Patten and Robert Vaughn.

ALL 78 EPISODES ON 12 DISCS

Number of Discs: 12

Runtime: 2028

Region: 1

Cast: Bart Burns | Darren McGavin | Johnny Seven | Vito Scotti

Project Name: Mike Hammer

