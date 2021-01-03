Marvel’s Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular: The Definitive Comic Art Collection Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 210103-84115-1

ISBN-10: 1683837444

ISBN-13: 9781683837442

Weight: 5.15 lbs

Condition: New

Item Release Date: October 15, 2019

Details

Explore over fifty years of Spider-Man with this deluxe art book, featuring exclusive interviews and content from the incredibly talented people who brought this amazing hero to life.

Since he first appeared in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, Marvel’s number one web-slinger has been swinging into the hearts of super hero fans everywhere. Originally portrayed as the chronic underdog, Spider-Man has grown from amazing to spectacular to ultimate and beyond, dominating the comics sphere and consistently ranking among the most popular super heroes of all time. With the proportionate strength of a spider, a genius mind, and a fully loaded arsenal of quips, it’s no wonder why Spider-Man is the best arachnid around.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular celebrates the incredibly rich and expansive history of this iconic character in a brand new and unparalleled way—showcasing the jaw-dropping art of the Spider-Man comics and diving deep into the remarkable stories that have shaped Spider-Man into the super hero he is today. Featuring the best of Spider-Man comic art and exclusive interviews from leading Spider-Man creators like Brian Michael Bendis, Gerry Conway, Tom DeFalco, J.M. Dematteis, David Michelinie, Mark Millar, Alex Ross, Dan Slott, J. Michael Straczynski, Roger Stern, and many more, this spectacular compendium truly captures the great power and great responsibility of developing one of the most monumental heroes in comics history.

Specifications

Size: 11 x 0.9 x 14 in

Pages: 184

Language: English



Authors: J. M. DeMatteis | Matt Singer

Subject: Spider-Man

