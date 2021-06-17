Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ronald Colman, Vilma Banky in Two Lovers Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo [H14]

Ronald Colman, Vilma Banky in Two Lovers Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo [H14]
View larger
$21.99
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210617-87572-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ronald Colman, Vilma Banky in Two Lovers Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo Lobby Card.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Bubblegum Crisis: High-definition Disctopia Special Edition Blu-ray
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Batman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
G.I. Joe USAF Korean Pilot 12 inch Hasbro Fully Posable Figure (1999) [029]
Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Spooks Comic Book Series Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec. 19, 2008) Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio [9113]
Jada Toys Marvel Captain America, 2006 Ford Mustang Die-Cast Car, 1:24 Scale Vehicle, 2.75 inch Die-Cast Collectible Figure
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2
Funko Vinyl Idolz Robin Batman Classic TV Series #31
Original War Ration Book Envelope and Food Ration Certificate (1943)
picSKU: 210617-87572-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.