Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)

UPC: 720229909266
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Animation
Original U.S. Release: March 26, 1989
Item Release Date: April 11, 2000
Rating: NR
Details
Jan Svankmajer, the Czech master of animation, has fulfilled a lifetime ambition in this personal interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” Svankmajer’s “Alice” remains true to the absurdity of Carroll’s original, but bears the stamp of his own distinctive style and obsessions. Combining techniques of animation and live action, he gives to this classic tale of childhood fantasies a new and fascinating dimension.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 91
Cast: Camilla Power | Kristina Kohoutova
Directors: Jan Svankmajer
