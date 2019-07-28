Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)

Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)
View larger
Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)
Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)

$14.99

$9.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190728-78476-1
UPC: 720229909266
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Animation
Original U.S. Release: March 26, 1989
Item Release Date: April 11, 2000
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jan Svankmajer, the Czech master of animation, has fulfilled a lifetime ambition in this personal interpretation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” Svankmajer’s “Alice” remains true to the absurdity of Carroll’s original, but bears the stamp of his own distinctive style and obsessions. Combining techniques of animation and live action, he gives to this classic tale of childhood fantasies a new and fascinating dimension.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 91

Cast: Camilla Power | Kristina Kohoutova
Directors: Jan Svankmajer

Related Items

Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) John Malkovich Cover
James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction Hardcover Edition
Funko POP The Lord of the Rings Grishnakh Vinyl Figure 2019 Convention Limited Edition 636
Batman The Dark Knight 22 x 34 inch Poster
Thor: Ragnarok Thor Dramatic Portrait 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Avengers: Infinity War Portrait Collage Chart 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 15241
Bruce Lee High Kick Behind the Scenes of Enter the Dragon 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
50 Years of Star Trek DVD
Austin Powers in Goldmember Widescreen Edition DVD (2005, Infinifilm) Mike Myers, Beyoncé
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches

Categories

Adventure | Animation | DVD | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *