Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (August 11, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 8) [252]

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (August 11, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 8) [252]
View larger

$13.99

$8.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200715-81283-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (August 11, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 8). Sketches and Stories From the Normandy Front. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Yank Magazine

Related Items

Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston
Paprika: Music From the Motion Picture – Enhanced Soundtrack
The Girl Who Knew Too Much (Ella Sabia Demasiado) Original Lobby Card (1969) Adam West, Nancy Kwan
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens General Leia Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #107
Inside Kung Fu – Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris Cover (September 1983) [189151]
Extremely Rare – Hong Kong Film Magazine Issue #2 (1994)
RARE Ladies of Will Eisner’s The Spirit by Frank Miller Trading Card Set
Marvel Monsters Unleashed 22 x 34 inch Comics Poster
The Films of 20th Century-Fox: A Pictorial History Hardcover (1979, 1985)
Wonder Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Rupert Gregson-Williams

Categories

Action | Adventure | Magazines & Newspapers | Throwback Space | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *