Anime Essentials – Everything a Fan Needs to Know by Gilles Poitras

Softcover Book SKU: 190216-77206-1

UPC: 9781880656532

ISBN-10: 1880656531

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction

Studio: Stone Bridge Press

Item Release Date: December 1, 2000

Details

What makes Japanese animation Japanese? What are the top, not-to-be-missed films? Who’s got the anime goods? What’s it all mean anyway? Answering just about every question a fan (or curious parent) has, Anime Essentials is an easy-to-read and fun-to-look-at overview of the pop culture phenomenon sweeping America. It discusses the major players, where to get your anime fix, otaku (devoted fan) etiquette, how to run an anime club (and get pre-release screenings!), how to “talk” anime to outsiders, and lots more of interest both to veterans and newcomers.

Specifications

Pages: 144

Size: 6.9 x 0.3 x 8.9 in

Language: English



Authors: Gilles Poitras

