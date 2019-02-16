Share Page Support Us
Anime Essentials – Everything a Fan Needs to Know by Gilles Poitras

View larger
$25.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77206-1
UPC: 9781880656532
ISBN-10: 1880656531
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: December 1, 2000
Details

What makes Japanese animation Japanese? What are the top, not-to-be-missed films? Who’s got the anime goods? What’s it all mean anyway? Answering just about every question a fan (or curious parent) has, Anime Essentials is an easy-to-read and fun-to-look-at overview of the pop culture phenomenon sweeping America. It discusses the major players, where to get your anime fix, otaku (devoted fan) etiquette, how to run an anime club (and get pre-release screenings!), how to “talk” anime to outsiders, and lots more of interest both to veterans and newcomers.

Specifications

  • Pages: 144
  • Size: 6.9 x 0.3 x 8.9 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Gilles Poitras

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

