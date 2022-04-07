The Hollywood Reporter (February 17, 2012) Matt Groening George Lucas [T36]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (February 17, 2012) Simpsons at 500 Matt Groening and Co. tell all from how TV’s most successful show got its start, guest staars and their secrets and just who came up ‘D’OH!’ George Lucas on the movies greatest franchise. Grammy Greats 20-page photo portfolio & the night’s hot parties.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: George Lucas | James L. Brooks | Matt Groning | Sam Simon
- Shows / Movies: Star Wars | The Simpsons
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers