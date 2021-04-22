Share Page Support Us
H.P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu and Dagon: A Graphic Novel Hardcover

H.P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu and Dagon: A Graphic Novel Hardcover
H.P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu and Dagon: A Graphic Novel Hardcover
H.P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu and Dagon: A Graphic Novel Hardcover
$19.99
$17.80
See Options

2 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210422-86713-1
ISBN-13: 9781645177074
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Dive into these dark, haunting, and richly illustrated adaptations of two tales from H. P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos.

In this hauntingly illustrated adaptation of two of H. P. Lovecraft’s most famous stories from the Cthulhu Mythos, illustrator Dave Shephard captivates readers with stories of supernatural monsters so powerful that humanity is deemed irrelevant.

The Call of Cthulhu and Dagon introduce the Great Old Ones, powerful deities who reside outside the normal dimensions of space-time, with physical forms that are impossible for the human mind to fathom. This handsome thread-bound edition presents these stories in rich and colorful detail, making it an accessible and entertaining gateway to Lovecraft’s world. Makes a perfect gift for fans of Lovecraft, his work, and the HBO series Lovecraft Country.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 144
  • Size: 7.5 x 10 in
Explore More...

