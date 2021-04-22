Share Page Support Us
Visceral: The Art of Jason Edmiston (Tout l’art de) Hardcover Edition

$50.00
$45.90
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210422-86716-1
ISBN-10: 2374950026
ISBN-13: 9782374950020
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Praised as much by Hollywood as by his fan base, Jason Edmiston is THE greatest painter of Geek culture of our time. Adopting a classic style, he creates incredible oil paintings of Batman, Daenerys Targaryen, and Dracula, to name a few. Featured in various American and Canadian conventions, he is followed by a huge, loyal fanbase who are desperate to procure all of his posters and limited editions. This book brings together all of Edmiston’s most famous works, including his posters for MONDO and many new drawings, as well as several pages of technical advice.

Specifications

  • Pages: 288
  • Size: 9 x 1.1 x 11.8 in
Explore More...

