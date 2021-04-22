Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book

View larger $50.00

$34.90

Softcover Book

SKU: 210422-86722-1

ISBN-10: 1974711099

ISBN-13: 9781974711093

Weight: 7.15 lbs

Condition: New



Dive into this monstrously massive compendium and explore all of the hunting fields, monsters, weaponry and lore that turned Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter franchise into a global hit!

Monster Hunter: World is one of the biggest games to release in years, and an epic game deserves an epic book! Explore the world of Monster Hunter firsthand with detailed commentary from the producers, beautiful reproductions of designs and concept art, spotlights on the weapons you can forge, and a trek through the story of the game—from the moment the Fifth Fleet made landfall in the New World all the way through the end of their hunt for Zorah Magdaros and their investigation of the Elder Crossing!

Specifications

Pages: 560

Language: English

Size: 9.25 x 2 x 11.7 in

