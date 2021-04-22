Share Page Support Us
Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book

Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book
Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book
Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book
Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book
$50.00
$34.90
See Options

2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210422-86722-1
ISBN-10: 1974711099
ISBN-13: 9781974711093
Weight: 7.15 lbs
Condition: New

Dive into this monstrously massive compendium and explore all of the hunting fields, monsters, weaponry and lore that turned Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter franchise into a global hit!

Monster Hunter: World is one of the biggest games to release in years, and an epic game deserves an epic book! Explore the world of Monster Hunter firsthand with detailed commentary from the producers, beautiful reproductions of designs and concept art, spotlights on the weapons you can forge, and a trek through the story of the game—from the moment the Fifth Fleet made landfall in the New World all the way through the end of their hunt for Zorah Magdaros and their investigation of the Elder Crossing!

Specifications

  • Pages: 560
  • Language: English
  • Size: 9.25 x 2 x 11.7 in
Explore More...

