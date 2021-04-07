Aquaman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition + Special Remix LP

View larger $61.99

Mondo, in collaboration with WaterTower Music, presents the premiere vinyl pressing, and first-ever physical release of the Deluxe edition of Rupert Gregson-Williams brilliant score for the 2018 global sensation Aquaman.

This Deluxe edition release features the complete score from the film, as well as a disc of Bonus Tracks and Remixes. Also includes the songs “Everything I Need” performed by Skylar Grey and “Ocean To Ocean” performed by Pitbull featuring Rhea.

Special Features

Includes Bonus LP with Extra Tracks and Remixes

Pressed on 180 Gram Black Vinyl

Artwork by Pascal Blanché

First-ever Physical Release of the Aquaman Soundtrack

Number of Discs: 3

