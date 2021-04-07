Share Page Support Us
Aquaman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition + Special Remix LP

$61.99
$58.97
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210407-86234-1
UPC: 810041484857
Part No: MOND213
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Mondo, in collaboration with WaterTower Music, presents the premiere vinyl pressing, and first-ever physical release of the Deluxe edition of Rupert Gregson-Williams brilliant score for the 2018 global sensation Aquaman.

This Deluxe edition release features the complete score from the film, as well as a disc of Bonus Tracks and Remixes. Also includes the songs “Everything I Need” performed by Skylar Grey and “Ocean To Ocean” performed by Pitbull featuring Rhea.

Special Features

  • Includes Bonus LP with Extra Tracks and Remixes
  • Pressed on 180 Gram Black Vinyl
  • Artwork by Pascal Blanché
  • First-ever Physical Release of the Aquaman Soundtrack

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
