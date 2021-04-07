Aquaman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition + Special Remix LP

- Cast: Amber Heard | Dolph Lundgren | Graham McTavish | Jason Momoa | Leigh Whannell | Ludi Lin | Michael Beach | Nicole Kidman | Patrick Wilson | Randall Park | Temuera Morrison | Willem Dafoe | Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Mondo, in collaboration with WaterTower Music, presents the premiere vinyl pressing, and first-ever physical release of the Deluxe edition of Rupert Gregson-Williams brilliant score for the 2018 global sensation Aquaman.
This Deluxe edition release features the complete score from the film, as well as a disc of Bonus Tracks and Remixes. Also includes the songs “Everything I Need” performed by Skylar Grey and “Ocean To Ocean” performed by Pitbull featuring Rhea.
Special Features
- Includes Bonus LP with Extra Tracks and Remixes
- Pressed on 180 Gram Black Vinyl
- Artwork by Pascal Blanché
- First-ever Physical Release of the Aquaman Soundtrack
Playlists
- Side One
- Everything I Need (Film Version) by: Skylar Grey
- Arthur by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Kingdom of Atlantis by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- It Wasn't Meant to Be by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Atlantean Soldiers by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Side Two
- What Does That Even Mean? by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- The Legend of Atlan by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Swimming Lessons by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- The Black Manta by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- What Could Be Greater Than A King? by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Side Three
- Permission to Come Aboard by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Suited & Booted by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Between Land and Sea by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- He Commands The Sea by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Side Four
- Map in a Bottle by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- The Ring of Fire by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Reunited by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Everything I Need by: Skylar Grey
- Ocean To Ocean by: Pitbull | Rhea
- Trench Engaged (From Kingdom of the Trench) by: Joseph Bishara | Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Side Five - Bonus Tracks
- Mera Montage by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Home Invasion by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Saving Pops by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Ahab Waves by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Ask the Sea by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Obligation by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Dunes by: Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Side Six - Remixes
- Suited & Booted (Our Empire Remix) by: Our Empire | Rupert Gregson-Williams
- The Black Manta (Future Funk Squad Remix) by: Future Funk Squad | Jim Davies | Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Atlantean Soldiers (Glen Nicholls 'March in Formation' Remix) by: Glen Nicholls | Rupert Gregson-Williams
- Kingdom of Atlantis (Glen Nichols 'Escape to Atlantis' Remix) by: Glen Nicholls | Rupert Gregson-Williams
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
