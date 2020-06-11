Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Dengar with Blaster Rifle Action Figure [1232]

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Dengar with Blaster Rifle Action Figure [1232]
View larger

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200611-80937-1
UPC: 076281696874
Part No: 54290300
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Kenner
Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Dengar the bounty hunter (voice of Simon Pegg) with Blaster Rifle Action Figure. The item is new and sealed. There are a few small bends and creases in the card packaging, please review photos for details. Dengar appeared in the Lucasfilm television series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Specifications

  • Material: plastic

Cast: Ashley Eckstein | Dee Bradley Baker | Matt Lanter | Simon Pegg | Tom Kane
Project Name: Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Characters: Dengar

