Star Wars: Episode I Sith Speeder and Darth Maul with Launching Probe Droid Toy [1203]

View larger

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200611-80933-1
Part No: 84141
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Frank Oz | George Lucas | Star Wars
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I Sith Speeder and Darth Maul with Launching Probe Droid Toy. Button reveals launcher and fires probe droid.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Darth Maul

