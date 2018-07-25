Share Page Support Us
Dawn of the Dead Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

View larger

Details

Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies.

Limited Colored Vinyl Plus Gatefold Poster

Special Features

  • Colored Vinyl
  • Includes Commemorative Poster
  • Limited to 499 copies

Playlists

  • L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi
    Zombi
    At The Safari
    Torte In Faccia
    Zaratozom
    La Caccia
    Tirassegno
    Oblio
    Risveglio
    Zombi Sexy
    L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
    Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 45

Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Dawn of the Dead
Composers: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin

