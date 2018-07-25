Dawn of the Dead Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

$25.99
$24.99
UPC: 4250137274355
Part No: RBL064LP
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George A. Romero | Ken Foree items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Rustblade
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979
Item Release Date: August 10, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies.
Limited Colored Vinyl Plus Gatefold Poster
Special Features
- Colored Vinyl
- Includes Commemorative Poster
- Limited to 499 copies
Playlists
- L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi
Zombi
At The Safari
Torte In Faccia
Zaratozom
La Caccia
Tirassegno
Oblio
Risveglio
Zombi Sexy
L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 45
Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Dawn of the Dead
Composers: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Posters - Reprints | Rustblade | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Zombie Films