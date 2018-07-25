Dawn of the Dead Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition by Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

View larger $25.99 $24.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 180725-74243-1

UPC: 4250137274355

Part No: RBL064LP

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: George A. Romero | Ken Foree items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Studio: Rustblade

Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979

Item Release Date: August 10, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies.

Limited Colored Vinyl Plus Gatefold Poster

Special Features

Colored Vinyl

Includes Commemorative Poster

Limited to 499 copies

Playlists

L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi

Zombi

At The Safari

Torte In Faccia

Zaratozom

La Caccia

Tirassegno

Oblio

Risveglio

Zombi Sexy

L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)

Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 45

Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: Dawn of the Dead

Composers: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Posters - Reprints | Rustblade | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Zombie Films