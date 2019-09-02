Batman: The Dark Knight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Edition (2015)

View larger $49.99 $36.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190902-78853-1

ISBN-10: 1401256910

ISBN-13: 9781401256913

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Batman | Frank Miller items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Film Noir | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Item Release Date: November 10, 2015

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In a dark dystopian future, Gotham City has descended into lawlessness in the ten years since the Dark Knight retired. When his city cries out for help, Batman returns to save the city he had dedicated his life to protecting.

Joined by Carrie Kelly, a teenaged female Robin, Batman takes to the streets to end the threat of the mutant gangs that have overrun the city. And after facing off against his two greatest enemies, the Joker and Two-Face, for the final time, Batman finds himself in mortal combat with his former ally, Superman, in a battle that only one of them will survive.

Frank Miller’s THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS and THE DARK KNIGHT STRIKES AGAIN are considered two of the most influential superhero graphic novels of all time, cementing Miller’s status as one of his generation’s greatest graphic storytellers. Collected here are both parts of Miller’s DARK KNIGHT saga, including THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1-4, THE DARK KNIGHT STRIKES AGAIN #1-3, with additional character sketch and script pages.

Specifications

Size: 11.25 H x 1 D x 7.50 W in

Pages: 512

Language: English



Characters: Batman

Authors: Frank Miller

Artists: Frank Miller | Klaus Janson | Lynn Varley

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Crime | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Film Noir | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art