Cowboy Bebop Original Series Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition Music by Seatbelts

Cowboy Bebop Original Series Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition Music by Seatbelts
Cowboy Bebop Original Series Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition Music by Seatbelts
Cowboy Bebop Original Series Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition Music by Seatbelts

Details

The legendary original soundtrack to Cowboy Bebop is finally available on vinyl!

The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

Composed and performed by Yoko Kanno and the band SEATBELTS, the music of Cowboy Bebop is one of the signature elements of the series. The energetic jazz-infused pieces rip and roar across the stars and are as indispensable as the crew of the Bebop themselves.

This release is pressed on a pair of black vinyl discs housed in a beautifully illustrated gatefold jacket with fully art-printed inner sleeves.

Special Features

  • First time on vinyl
  • Retail Exclusive Black Vinyl
  • Features Beautiful Illustrations on all Panels and Inner Sleeves

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Tank!
  • Rush
  • Spokey Dokey
  • Bad Dog No Biscuits
  • Cat Blues
  • Side B
  • Cosmos
  • Space Lion
  • Waltz for Zizi
  • Piano Black
  • Pot City
  • Side C
  • Too Good Too Bad
  • Car 24
  • The Egg and I
  • Felt Tip Pen
  • Rain
  • Digging My Potato
  • Memory
  • Side D
  • What Planet Is This?
  • Diamonds
  • Mushroom Hunting
  • Einstein Groovin’
  • Pearls

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Aoi Tada | Kazuhiko Inoue | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Unshô Ishizuka | Yûsaku Yara
Directors: Hiroyuki Okiura | Shinichirô Watanabe | Tensai Okamura
Project Name: Cowboy Bebop
Characters: Faye Valentine | Jet Black | Spike Spiegel
Composers: Seatbelts | Yoko Kanno

Related Items

Categories

