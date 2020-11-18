Cowboy Bebop Original Series Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition Music by Seatbelts

View larger $35.98 $33.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Details

The legendary original soundtrack to Cowboy Bebop is finally available on vinyl!

The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

Composed and performed by Yoko Kanno and the band SEATBELTS, the music of Cowboy Bebop is one of the signature elements of the series. The energetic jazz-infused pieces rip and roar across the stars and are as indispensable as the crew of the Bebop themselves.

This release is pressed on a pair of black vinyl discs housed in a beautifully illustrated gatefold jacket with fully art-printed inner sleeves.

Special Features

First time on vinyl

Retail Exclusive Black Vinyl

Features Beautiful Illustrations on all Panels and Inner Sleeves

Playlists

Side A

Tank!

Rush

Spokey Dokey

Bad Dog No Biscuits

Cat Blues

Side B

Cosmos

Space Lion

Waltz for Zizi

Piano Black

Pot City

Side C

Too Good Too Bad

Car 24

The Egg and I

Felt Tip Pen

Rain

Digging My Potato

Memory

Side D

What Planet Is This?

Diamonds

Mushroom Hunting

Einstein Groovin’

Pearls

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Aoi Tada | Kazuhiko Inoue | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Unshô Ishizuka | Yûsaku Yara

Directors: Hiroyuki Okiura | Shinichirô Watanabe | Tensai Okamura

Project Name: Cowboy Bebop

Characters: Faye Valentine | Jet Black | Spike Spiegel

Composers: Seatbelts | Yoko Kanno

