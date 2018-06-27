Share Page Support Us
Kung Fu Panda Music from the Motion Picture by Hans Zimmer and John Powell

Kung Fu Panda Music from the Motion Picture by Hans Zimmer and John Powell
View larger

$10.99

$9.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180627-73939-1
UPC: 602517727885
Part No: B0011344-02
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Martial Arts
Studio: Dreamworks | Interscope Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 6, 2008
Item Release Date: June 3, 2008
Rating: TV-PG
Details

Details

Kung Fu Panda original music by Hans Zimmer and John Powell featuring ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ performed by Cee-Lo Green and Jack Black. Animated motion picture comedy about a lazy, irreverent slacker panda, Po (Voiced by Jack Black), who must somehow become a Kung Fu Master in order to save the Valley of Peace from a villainous snow leopard, Tai Lung. Set in the legendary world of ancient China, this is the story of Po, our unlikely hero, who enters the rigid world of Kung Fu and turns it upside down. Po ultimately becomes a Kung Fu hero by learning that if he believes in himself, he can do anything.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angelina Jolie | Dan Fogler | David Cross | Dustin Hoffman | Ian McShane | Jack Black | Jackie Chan | James Hong | Lucy Liu | Michael Clarke Duncan | Randall Duk Kim | Seth Rogen | Wayne Knight
Directors: John Stevenson | Mark Osborne
Project Name: Kung Fu Panda
Composers: Ceelo Green | Hans Zimmer | John Powell

