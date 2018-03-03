Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return – Original Soundtrack

View larger $14.98 $12.98 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: April 14, 2017

Item Release Date: December 1, 2017

Details

Featured is music from the Netflix Original Series MST3K: The Return.

Stranded in space, a man and his robot sidekicks are forced to watch cheesy movies and cope through laughter—and song! Music has always played a key role in Mystery Science Theater 3000’s irreverent brand of humor, and never is that more evident than in this collection of songs, incidental music and instrumental bumpers from the show’s triumphant return season. Regular cast members Jonah Ray, Felicia Day, Hampton Yount, Baron Vaughn and Rebecca Hanson are joined by special guest stars Neil Patrick Harris and Mark Hamill in transcendent musical moments, all capped by Har Mar Superstar’s dynamic update of the main theme. This is essential listening for MSTies everywhere.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return stars Felicia Day as Kinga Forrester, Patton Oswalt as Max, Jonah Ray as Jonah Heston, Baron Vaughn as Tom Servo, and Hampton Yount as Crow T. Robot.

