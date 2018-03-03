Culture Club – Live At Wembley 3-Disc Deluxe Edition Combo Set [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]

$29.95
$20.95
UPC: 760137059783
Part No: MVD0597BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | CD | DVD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: MVD Visual
Item Release Date: December 8, 2017
Details
English band Culture Club was formed in 1981. The band members include lead vocalist Boy George, Roy Hay on guitar and keyboards, Mikey Craig on bass guitar, and Jon Moss on drums and percussion. Culture Club are considered one of the most representative and influential groups of 1980s popular culture.
The 3-disc box set Live At Wembley showcases Culture Club performing their biggest hits like you”ve never seen them before!
The Iconic Multi Platinum Selling 1980’s Pop Legends, Culture Club return home for the holidays and perform Live At Wembley, after a hugely successful 60 city world tour featuring ALL ORIGINAL MEMBERS including Boy George, Roy, Mikey and John, along with an explosive horn section and mindblowing backup soul singers, the band ignites the stage before a sold out hometown crowd, as Boy George commands the Catwalk with his masterful charm and smooth soulful voice, performing the bands biggest hits, showing why Cullture Club’s unique Pop. Soul and Reggae styles resonate with fans 35 years later.
Featuring Iconic Hits like “Karma Chameleon”, ” Black Money”, “It’s A Miracle”, “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, I’ll Tumble 4 Ya”, “Church Of The Poison Mind,” “Miss Me Blind,” along with an encore rockin’ performance of T Rex’s “Get It On”. in this once in a lifetime concert film!
Special Features
- Exclusive interviews with the band members as they discuss their illustrious career and the significance of this iconic live performance!
- All original members are reunited for this special Wembley Concert!
Playlists
- Church of the poison mind'
It's A Miracle
I'll Tumble For Ya
Move Away
Everything I Own
Black Money
Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Like I Used To
Different Man
Miss Me Blind
Do You Really Want To Hurt Me
Victims
The War Song
Karma Chameleon
Bang A Gong
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Runtime: 87
Cast: Boy George | Jon Moss | Mikey Craig | Roy Hay
Directors: Mark Ritchie
Subject: Culture Club
