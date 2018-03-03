Culture Club – Live At Wembley 3-Disc Deluxe Edition Combo Set [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]

View larger $29.95 $20.95 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: December 8, 2017

Details

English band Culture Club was formed in 1981. The band members include lead vocalist Boy George, Roy Hay on guitar and keyboards, Mikey Craig on bass guitar, and Jon Moss on drums and percussion. Culture Club are considered one of the most representative and influential groups of 1980s popular culture.

The 3-disc box set Live At Wembley showcases Culture Club performing their biggest hits like you”ve never seen them before!

The Iconic Multi Platinum Selling 1980’s Pop Legends, Culture Club return home for the holidays and perform Live At Wembley, after a hugely successful 60 city world tour featuring ALL ORIGINAL MEMBERS including Boy George, Roy, Mikey and John, along with an explosive horn section and mindblowing backup soul singers, the band ignites the stage before a sold out hometown crowd, as Boy George commands the Catwalk with his masterful charm and smooth soulful voice, performing the bands biggest hits, showing why Cullture Club’s unique Pop. Soul and Reggae styles resonate with fans 35 years later.

Featuring Iconic Hits like “Karma Chameleon”, ” Black Money”, “It’s A Miracle”, “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, I’ll Tumble 4 Ya”, “Church Of The Poison Mind,” “Miss Me Blind,” along with an encore rockin’ performance of T Rex’s “Get It On”. in this once in a lifetime concert film!

Special Features

Exclusive interviews with the band members as they discuss their illustrious career and the significance of this iconic live performance!

All original members are reunited for this special Wembley Concert!

Playlists

Church of the poison mind'

It's A Miracle

I'll Tumble For Ya

Move Away

Everything I Own

Black Money

Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Like I Used To

Different Man

Miss Me Blind

Do You Really Want To Hurt Me

Victims

The War Song

Karma Chameleon

Bang A Gong

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Runtime: 87

Cast: Boy George | Jon Moss | Mikey Craig | Roy Hay

Directors: Mark Ritchie

Subject: Culture Club

