View larger $5.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 201208-83786-1

UPC: 678149167924

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Catherine Zeta-Jones | Chi McBride | Stanley Tucci | Steven Spielberg | Tom Hanks | Zoe Saldana items

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance

Original U.S. Release: June 18, 2004

Item Release Date: November 23, 2004

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Terminal DVD Edition Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Widescreen edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen

Runtime: 129 min

Cast: Barry Shabaka Henley | Catherine Zeta-Jones | Chi McBride | Diego Luna | Eddie Jones | Stanley Tucci | Tom Hanks | Zoe Saldana

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: The Terminal

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Drama | Romance