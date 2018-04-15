Ready Player One 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180414-72496-1

Part No: 52593 15670

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Simon Pegg | Steven Spielberg items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: March 29, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the official one sheet for Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi epic Ready Player One.

Specifications

Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Ben Mendelsohn | Hannah John-Kamen | Lena Waithe | Mark Rylance | Olivia Cooke | Philip Zhao | Simon Pegg | T.J. Miller | Tye Sheridan | Win Morisaki

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Ready Player One

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Warner Bros.