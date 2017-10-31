The Zero Boys Special Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD

View larger $39.95 $26.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1986

Item Release Date: April 26, 2016

Rating: NR

Dawn of a new breed of heroes!

From cult director Nico Mastorakis, the man behind such eclectic offerings as the controversial Island of Death and the Oliver Reed-starring actioner Hired to Kill, comes The Zero Boys – the genre-bending ’80s classic with gruesome sequences that anticipate the torture porn horrors of Hostel and Saw. For a group of young friends, a weekend of survival games in the wilderness turns into a genuine battle of life and death when one of their number turns up dead. Finding themselves hunted by a bloodthirsty band of maniacs intent on slaughtering them one-by-one, the self-styled “Zero Boys” must now play their war games for real. Starring Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet, Chopping Mall) and featuring an early score from the legendary Hans Zimmer (Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy), The Zero Boys mixes action, survival and all-out slasher movie elements in a thrilling horror yarn that falls somewhere between Friday the 13th and Deliverance.

Brand new 2K restoration of the film, approved by writer-director Nico Mastorakis

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Stereo audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio Commentary with star Kelli Maroney, moderated by Shock Till You Drop's Chris Alexander

Nico Mastorakis on... Nico Mastorakis - brand new interview with Mastorakis on the making of The Zero Boys

Brand new interview with star Kelli Maroney

Brand new interview with star Nicole Rio

Original Theatrical Trailer

Stills Gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys

Fully-illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing by critic James Oliver

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Stereo 2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C,0

Runtime: 89

Cast: Crystal Carson | Daniel Hirsch | Jared Moses | Joe Estevez | Kelli Maroney | Nicole Rio | Stephen Kay | Tom Shell

Directors: Nico Mastorakis

Project Name: The Zero Boys

