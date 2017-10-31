Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Zero Boys Special Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD

The Zero Boys Special Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD
View larger

$39.95

$26.98


3 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 171031-68047-1
UPC: 760137832294
Part No: AV036
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1986
Item Release Date: April 26, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dawn of a new breed of heroes!

From cult director Nico Mastorakis, the man behind such eclectic offerings as the controversial Island of Death and the Oliver Reed-starring actioner Hired to Kill, comes The Zero Boys – the genre-bending ’80s classic with gruesome sequences that anticipate the torture porn horrors of Hostel and Saw. For a group of young friends, a weekend of survival games in the wilderness turns into a genuine battle of life and death when one of their number turns up dead. Finding themselves hunted by a bloodthirsty band of maniacs intent on slaughtering them one-by-one, the self-styled “Zero Boys” must now play their war games for real. Starring Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet, Chopping Mall) and featuring an early score from the legendary Hans Zimmer (Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy), The Zero Boys mixes action, survival and all-out slasher movie elements in a thrilling horror yarn that falls somewhere between Friday the 13th and Deliverance.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration of the film, approved by writer-director Nico Mastorakis
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
  • Original Stereo audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio Commentary with star Kelli Maroney, moderated by Shock Till You Drop's Chris Alexander
  • Nico Mastorakis on... Nico Mastorakis - brand new interview with Mastorakis on the making of The Zero Boys
  • Brand new interview with star Kelli Maroney
  • Brand new interview with star Nicole Rio
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Stills Gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys
  • Fully-illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing by critic James Oliver

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Stereo 2.0
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A,B,C,0
  • Runtime: 89

Cast: Crystal Carson | Daniel Hirsch | Jared Moses | Joe Estevez | Kelli Maroney | Nicole Rio | Stephen Kay | Tom Shell
Directors: Nico Mastorakis
Project Name: The Zero Boys

Related Items

Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Repo Man Criterion Collection Director Approved Blu-ray
Framed
Bruce Lee the Dragon Awaits Jeet Kune Do Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirt Styles
Bruce Lee Kenpo Glove Stance Tank Tops
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
NECA Grindhouse Planet Terror 7 Inch Action Figure Quentin Tarantino
Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss Original Soundtrack Album by Peter Thomas
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *