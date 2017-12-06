Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird

The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird
View larger

$34.95

$23.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171207-68797-1
UPC: 760137031987
Part No: AGFA-004
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Edward D. Wood Jr.  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Buddy Films | Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Film Noir | Thrillers
Studio: AGFA | MVD | Something Weird
Item Release Date: November 21, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A new 4K transfer of Ed Wood’s girl gang explosion!

“I shot a cop – SO WHAT!” So say the girl gang thrill-killers of Ed Wood’s delirious THE VIOLENT YEARS! Written by legendary Hollywood outsider Edward D. Wood, Jr. (PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE), this is the story of Paula Parkins, a good-girl-gone-bad who leads her degenerate teenage hellcats down a path of gas station hijackings, pajama party orgies, and cold-blooded murder! From Wood’s patently deranged dialogue to the scene where the gang performs a ”man attack,” THE VIOLENT YEARS is an essential expose on crime, gender politics, and sweater-stealing. Remember, ”This is a story of violence!”

Special Features

  • New 4K scan from the original 35mm camera negative
  • Commentary track with filmmaker Frank Henenlotter and Ed Wood biographer Rudolph Grey
  • Gutter-noir trailers from the Something Weird vault
  • Bonus Movie: ANATOMY OF A PSYCHO
    New 2K scan from an original 35mm theatrical print
  • Memorabilia scrapbook and more!

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: All
  • Runtime: 65 - The Violent Years, 75 - Anatomy of a Psycho

Cast: Art Millan | Barbara Weeks | Darrell Howe | Frank Killmond | I. Stanford Jolley | Jean Moorhead | Michael Granger | Pamela Lincoln | Ronnie Burns
Directors: Boris Petroff | William Morgan
Project Name: Anatomy of a Psycho | The Violent Years
Authors: Edward D. Wood Jr.

Related Items

Variety
Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
Lucio Fulci’s Horror Manhattan Baby 3-Disc Limited Edition
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 inch Armor Poster
Stan Lee and Kevin Smith Save the World 2-Disc DVD Set
Charlie’s Angels: The Complete Series 20-Disc DVD Box Set
Foreign Intrigue
The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota
Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
Starsky and Hutch: The Complete Series 16-Disc DVD Box Set

Categories

AGFA | Blu-ray | Buddy Films | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Exploitation | Featured | Film Noir | Movies & TV | MVD | Something Weird | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *