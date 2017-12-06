The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird

$34.95
$23.99
UPC: 760137031987
Part No: AGFA-004
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Edward D. Wood Jr. items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Buddy Films | Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Film Noir | Thrillers
Studio: AGFA | MVD | Something Weird
Item Release Date: November 21, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A new 4K transfer of Ed Wood’s girl gang explosion!
“I shot a cop – SO WHAT!” So say the girl gang thrill-killers of Ed Wood’s delirious THE VIOLENT YEARS! Written by legendary Hollywood outsider Edward D. Wood, Jr. (PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE), this is the story of Paula Parkins, a good-girl-gone-bad who leads her degenerate teenage hellcats down a path of gas station hijackings, pajama party orgies, and cold-blooded murder! From Wood’s patently deranged dialogue to the scene where the gang performs a ”man attack,” THE VIOLENT YEARS is an essential expose on crime, gender politics, and sweater-stealing. Remember, ”This is a story of violence!”
Special Features
- New 4K scan from the original 35mm camera negative
- Commentary track with filmmaker Frank Henenlotter and Ed Wood biographer Rudolph Grey
- Gutter-noir trailers from the Something Weird vault
- Bonus Movie: ANATOMY OF A PSYCHO
New 2K scan from an original 35mm theatrical print
- Memorabilia scrapbook and more!
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: All
- Runtime: 65 - The Violent Years, 75 - Anatomy of a Psycho
Cast: Art Millan | Barbara Weeks | Darrell Howe | Frank Killmond | I. Stanford Jolley | Jean Moorhead | Michael Granger | Pamela Lincoln | Ronnie Burns
Directors: Boris Petroff | William Morgan
Project Name: Anatomy of a Psycho | The Violent Years
Authors: Edward D. Wood Jr.
Related Items
Categories
AGFA | Blu-ray | Buddy Films | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Exploitation | Featured | Film Noir | Movies & TV | MVD | Something Weird | Thrillers | Throwback Space