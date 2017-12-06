The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird

View larger $34.95 $23.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

A new 4K transfer of Ed Wood’s girl gang explosion!

“I shot a cop – SO WHAT!” So say the girl gang thrill-killers of Ed Wood’s delirious THE VIOLENT YEARS! Written by legendary Hollywood outsider Edward D. Wood, Jr. (PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE), this is the story of Paula Parkins, a good-girl-gone-bad who leads her degenerate teenage hellcats down a path of gas station hijackings, pajama party orgies, and cold-blooded murder! From Wood’s patently deranged dialogue to the scene where the gang performs a ”man attack,” THE VIOLENT YEARS is an essential expose on crime, gender politics, and sweater-stealing. Remember, ”This is a story of violence!”

New 4K scan from the original 35mm camera negative

Commentary track with filmmaker Frank Henenlotter and Ed Wood biographer Rudolph Grey

Gutter-noir trailers from the Something Weird vault

Bonus Movie: ANATOMY OF A PSYCHO

New 2K scan from an original 35mm theatrical print

Memorabilia scrapbook and more!

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: All

Runtime: 65 - The Violent Years, 75 - Anatomy of a Psycho

Cast: Art Millan | Barbara Weeks | Darrell Howe | Frank Killmond | I. Stanford Jolley | Jean Moorhead | Michael Granger | Pamela Lincoln | Ronnie Burns

Directors: Boris Petroff | William Morgan

Project Name: Anatomy of a Psycho | The Violent Years

Authors: Edward D. Wood Jr.

