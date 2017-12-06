Double Feature Westerns – Hard Bounty and Harry Tracy DVD

View larger $9.95 $6.98 - Select Qty - 1

Hard Bounty

Hard Bounty centers on Martin Kanning, a former Texas Ranger turned bounty hunter. Kanning is a man of honor but when his latest bounty turns out to be innocent, he gives up bounty hunting and buys a saloon. One day a man Kanning has bad blood with named Carver, shows up to the bar. Carver hooks up with one of the girls and kills her. Donnie, Kanning’s girl, says that Carver did it but the Sheriff doesn’t want to do anything. So she and some other girls ride out to find Carver, with Kanning close behind.

Harry Tracy: The Last of the Wild Bunch

By the year 1900, Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, John Wesley Hardin and most of the West’s legendary outlaws are either dead or in jail pending execution. All of them, that is, except train robber and escape artist extraordinaire, Harry Tracy. As the last survivor of the Wild Bunch, Tracy pulls off a series of profitable robberies before making his way west to Portland, Oregon, in search of Catherine Tuttle, a judge’s daughter who has captured his heart. Instead, Tracy is betrayed, arrested and imprisoned. But no jail can hold him for long. After making his escape, Tracy becomes the target of the largest manhunt in the history of North America. He seeks out Catherine who joins him in his flight, and their love deepens under the constant threat of capture. With hundreds of posses and national guardsmen on their heels, Tracy knows that time is running out-and when it does, there will only be two options: surrender or die.

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital Stereo

Runtime: 195

Cast: Bruce Dern | Frank C. Turner | George 'Buck' Flower | Gordon Lightfoot | Helen Shaver | John Henry Richardson | John Terlesky | Kelly LeBrock | Matt McCoy | Michael C. Gwynne | Richard Gabai | Ross Hagen

Directors: Jim Wynorski | William A. Graham

Project Name: Hard Bounty | Harry Tracy

