Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Double Feature Westerns – Hard Bounty and Harry Tracy DVD

Double Feature Westerns – Hard Bounty and Harry Tracy DVD
View larger

$9.95

$6.98


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 171207-68793-1
UPC: 089353719227
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Western
Studio: Smore Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hard Bounty

Hard Bounty centers on Martin Kanning, a former Texas Ranger turned bounty hunter. Kanning is a man of honor but when his latest bounty turns out to be innocent, he gives up bounty hunting and buys a saloon. One day a man Kanning has bad blood with named Carver, shows up to the bar. Carver hooks up with one of the girls and kills her. Donnie, Kanning’s girl, says that Carver did it but the Sheriff doesn’t want to do anything. So she and some other girls ride out to find Carver, with Kanning close behind.

Harry Tracy: The Last of the Wild Bunch

By the year 1900, Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, John Wesley Hardin and most of the West’s legendary outlaws are either dead or in jail pending execution. All of them, that is, except train robber and escape artist extraordinaire, Harry Tracy. As the last survivor of the Wild Bunch, Tracy pulls off a series of profitable robberies before making his way west to Portland, Oregon, in search of Catherine Tuttle, a judge’s daughter who has captured his heart. Instead, Tracy is betrayed, arrested and imprisoned. But no jail can hold him for long. After making his escape, Tracy becomes the target of the largest manhunt in the history of North America. He seeks out Catherine who joins him in his flight, and their love deepens under the constant threat of capture. With hundreds of posses and national guardsmen on their heels, Tracy knows that time is running out-and when it does, there will only be two options: surrender or die.

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital Stereo
  • Runtime: 195

Cast: Bruce Dern | Frank C. Turner | George 'Buck' Flower | Gordon Lightfoot | Helen Shaver | John Henry Richardson | John Terlesky | Kelly LeBrock | Matt McCoy | Michael C. Gwynne | Richard Gabai | Ross Hagen
Directors: Jim Wynorski | William A. Graham
Project Name: Hard Bounty | Harry Tracy

Related Items

Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)
Paprika: Music From the Motion Picture – Enhanced Soundtrack
Star Wars Storm Trooper Phasma Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Eddie and the Cruisers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Film Cels 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book
Fallout 4 Game Poster 36 x 24 inches
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
Fluorescent Black Hardcover Graphic Novel Signed by MF Wilson and Nathan Fox + Art Print
League of Legends 36 x 24 Inch Video Game Poster

Categories

Adventure | DVD | Movies & TV | Smore Entertainment | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *