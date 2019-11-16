Masters of the Universe Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

View larger $79.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

19 in stock





CD SKU: 191116-79736-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Courteney Cox | Dolph Lundgren | Frank Langella items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy

Studio: Note for Note

Original U.S. Release: August 7, 2000

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This edition features unique cover art as well as newly commissioned liner notes by composer Edwin Wendler. In the notes, fans get a composer’s point of view on the score. There is a whole new generation of fans collecting the toys and watching the old cartoon series. A new film is coming out later this year which should create major excitement with fans. This is a great opportunity for fans to pick up this soundtrack and enjoy what is arguably one of Bill Conti’s best scores.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Courteney Cox | Dolph Lundgren | Frank Langella | Meg Foster

Directors: Gary Goddard

Project Name: Masters of the Universe

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Note for Note