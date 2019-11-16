Share Page Support Us
Masters of the Universe Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

Masters of the Universe Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
View larger

$79.99

$21.97


19 in stock


CDSKU: 191116-79736-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: August 7, 2000
Rating: PG
Details

This edition features unique cover art as well as newly commissioned liner notes by composer Edwin Wendler. In the notes, fans get a composer’s point of view on the score. There is a whole new generation of fans collecting the toys and watching the old cartoon series. A new film is coming out later this year which should create major excitement with fans. This is a great opportunity for fans to pick up this soundtrack and enjoy what is arguably one of Bill Conti’s best scores.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Courteney Cox | Dolph Lundgren | Frank Langella | Meg Foster
Directors: Gary Goddard
Project Name: Masters of the Universe

