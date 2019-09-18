View larger $27.99 From: $19.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 86037 $19.97 86044 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ian Fleming’s The Man With the Golden Gun Hardcover Edition.

Bond goes to the Caribbean and track down Francisco Scaramanga, who has built a deadly laser for the express purpose of killing. With his gold-plated Colt.45 and his deadeye accuracy, Scaramanga is deemed too deadly to live.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Language: English

Pages: 224

Size: 6.7 x 4.1 x 0.8 in



Authors: Ian Fleming

Characters: James Bond

