Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)

Watch + Case SKU: 180112-69494-1

UPC: 010859462614

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999

Details

This Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum features a flip top watch with vertical display. The item comes with a Qui Gon Jinn Lightsaber that doubles as a Display Case.

Specifications

Size: 10.4 x 5.5 x 2.5 in

Directors: George Lucas

Subject: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Characters: Darth Maul

