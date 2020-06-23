Share Page Support Us
Miles Davis A Tribute to Jack Johnson Vinyl Edition

Miles Davis A Tribute to Jack Johnson Vinyl Edition
VinylSKU: 200623-81132-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Columbia Records
Details

Miles Davis A Tribute to Jack Johnson Vinyl Edition. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Miles Davis
Subject: Jack Johnson

