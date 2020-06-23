Share Page Support Us
He’s My Girl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (1987)

View larger

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81136-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

He’s My Girl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (1987). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Clennon | David Hallyday | Jennifer Tilly | Monica Parker | T.K. Carter
Directors: Gabrielle Beaumont
Project Name: He's My Girl

