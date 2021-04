View larger $13.99

Anna Kashfi Original MGM Press Photo.

Anna Kashfi appeared in the films The Mountain (1956) with Spencer Tracy and Battle Hymn (1957) with Rock Hudson, among other, but is best known for being Marlon Brando’s first wife.

