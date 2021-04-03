Share Page Support Us
Set of 2 April Love (1957) Original Press Photos – Jeanette Nolan, Arthur O’Connell [G81]

Set of 2 April Love (1957) Original Press Photos – Jeanette Nolan, Arthur O’Connell [G81]
$17.99
$13.99
1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210403-86151-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 April Love (1957) Original Press Photos – Jeanette Nolan, Arthur O’Connell.

The item is in great shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
