Hajime Sorayama Sexy Robot (1983) [C53]

$56.99
$38.70
ISBN-10: 4768300014
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Art and Culture | Book Based | Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature | Science Fiction
Details
Sexy Robot Paperback Book by Hajime Sorayama. Published by Genko-sha Publishing in Japan.
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. The cover spine has worn some inside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 9.25 x 0.25 x 11.5 in
Artists: Hajime Sorayama
