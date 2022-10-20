Midtown Theatre in Detroit, Penny Cillin and Raven Wilde Burlesque Dancers Marquee Photo [210907-130]

View larger $10.97

This is a great images of the Midtown Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The theater opened in 1941 but this image was taken after 1965 when the movie theater became an adult film house. The marquee features movies with Burlesque Dancers Penny Cillin and Raven Wilde in Traveling Road Show. Movie posters showcase Comics Girls and Midtown Follies Burlesque Show. The theater was also called Midtown Art and Studio Midtown.

