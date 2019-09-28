Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (December 1979) Raquel Welch, Norman Mailer, John Updike [86013]

View larger

$14.00

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190928-79108-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Raquel Welch  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Romance
Item Release Date: December 1, 1979
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (December 1979) Raquel Welch, Norman Mailer, John Updike.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: John Updike | Norman Mailer | Raquel Welch

