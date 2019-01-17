Maniac 3-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Blu-ray + Soundtrack Set

View larger $39.95 $27.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: March 6, 1981

Item Release Date: December 11, 2018

The Notorious Horror Classic! New 4K Restoration!

Frank Zito (a career performance by writer/executive producer Joe Spinell of ROCKY and THE GODFATHER fame) is a deeply disturbed man, haunted by the traumas of unspeakable childhood abuse. And when these horrific memories begin to scream inside his mind, Frank prowls the seedy streets of New York City to stalk and slaughter innocent young women. Now Frank has begun a relationship with a beautiful photographer (Caroline Munro of THE SPY WHO LOVED ME), yet his vile compulsions remain. These are the atrocities of a human monster. This is the story of a MANIAC.

Directed by William Lustig (MANIAC COP 2, VIGILANTE) and featuring landmark gore effects by Tom Savini (DAWN OF THE DEAD, FRIDAY THE 13th), this relentlessly shocking and disturbing film was originally censored all over the world due to its graphic violence. Now Blue Underground is thrilled to present MANIAC in a brand-new 4K Restoration from its recently discovered 16mm original camera negative, overflowing with hours of new and archival Extras!

WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the recently discovered 16mm original camera negative

Audio Commentary #1 with Producer/Director William Lustig and Producer Andrew W. Garroni

Audio Commentary #2 with Producer/Director William Lustig, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Savini, Editor Lorenzo Marinelli, and Joe Spinell's Assistant Luke Walter

NEW! MANIAC Outtakes

NEW! Returning to the Scene of the Crime with William Lustig

Anna and the Killer - Interview with Star Caroline Munro

The Death Dealer - Interview with Special Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Savini

Dark Notes - Interview with Composer Jay Chattaway

Maniac Men - Interview with Songwriters Michael Sembello and Dennis Matkosky

The Joe Spinell Story

Mr. Robbie: Maniac 2 Promo Reel

MANIAC Publicity

MANIAC Controversy

Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots, Radio Spots

BONUS! MANIAC Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Jay Chattaway

BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold

Runtime: 88

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: All

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, Portugues, Deutsch, Italiano, Dansk, Suomi, Nederlands, Svenska, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Thai

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 DTS-HD (English); Dolby Digital 2.0 (Castellano, Francais, Italiano, Deutsch)

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Caroline Munro | Gail Lawrence | Hyla Marrow | Joe Spinell | Kelly Piper | Tom Savini

Directors: William Lustig

Project Name: Maniac

