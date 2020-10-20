Share Page Support Us
Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print

$39.99

From: $32.97


View All: John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Yaphet Kotto  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Genres: Action | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Details

Alien: Colonial Marines and Classic Film Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Project Name: Alien

