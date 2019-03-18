Share Page Support Us
James Bond Gadgets DVD Edition

James Bond Gadgets DVD Edition
View larger

$14.99

$8.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190318-77541-1
UPC: 733961275322
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Documentary | Spy Films
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: September 18, 2012
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

His charm was legendary, but his gadgets – they were the slickest, most sophisticated devices in the world. So whether British Secret Agent 007 was on a top-secret, spy mission or eavesdropping on some clever villain, he always packed the most advanced, high-tech tools that ever graced the silver screen. James Bond had all the ladies and all the toys. Once you see the extent of his gadget collection, you’ll see that it’s not that easy to save the world.

Special Features

  • Ian Fleming episode of Biography

Specifications

  • Runtime: 90
  • Number of Discs: 1

Categories

Action | Adventure | Documentary | DVD | History / A&E | Movies & TV | Spy Films

