The Wife of Monte Cristo (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Loder, Lenore Aubert [F26]

- Cast: Anthony Warde | Charles Dingle | Clancy Cooper | Colin Campbell | Eduardo Ciannelli | Egon Brecher | Eva Gabor | Fritz Feld | Fritz Kortner | John Bleifer | John Loder | Lenore Aubert | Martin Kosleck
- Directors: Edgar G. Ulmer
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure | Drama
- Studios: Producers Releasing Corporation (PRC)
- Original Release Date: April 23, 1946
The Wife of Monte Cristo (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Loder, Lenore Aubert.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
