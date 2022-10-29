Angel and the Badman (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Wayne, Gail Russell [F28]

- Cast: Bruce Cabot | Craig Woods | Gail Russell | Harry Carey | Irene Rich | Joan Barton | John Halloran | John Wayne | Lee Dixon | Marshall Reed | Olin Howland | Paul Hurst | Stephen Grant | Tom Powers
Angel and the Badman (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Wayne, Gail Russell.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
