Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C14]

Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C14]
View larger
Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C14]
Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C14]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82446-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Yaphet Kotto  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Genres: Action | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Project Name: Alien

Related Items

Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi Elite Praetorian Guard Ornament by Hallmark
The Filmgoer’s Companion Third Revised and Expanded Edition (1973) [193142]
Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series
Framed
Arnold Schwarzenegger Commando 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Dark Ride by Farkas 24 X 36 inch Conceptual Science Fiction Poster
Starsky and Hutch: The Complete Series 16-Disc DVD Box Set
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: The Ultimate Visual History Hardcover Edition
McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition

Categories

Action | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Science Fiction | Stretched Canvas | Trev