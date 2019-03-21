Share Page Support Us
30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 2008 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Preview Comic

30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 2008 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Preview Comic
$13.99

$7.99


3 in stock


comicSKU: 190321-77549-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Press Ads & Books
Genres: Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Ghost House Pictures
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 2008
Featured is a promotional comic that was exclusively distributed at the 2008 edition of San Diego Comic Con. The comic is based on Ed Fowler and Ben Ketai’s for the TV mini-series 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust.

In 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust, a nurse is attacked by a vampire and slowly transforms into one, leading her brother on a frantic search to track her down.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

  • Pages: 18

Cast: Ken Foree | Shawnee Smith | Ted Raimi
Directors: Ben Ketai
Authors: Ben Ketai | Ed Fowler
Project Name: 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust

