30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 2008 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Preview Comic

Product Types: Books | Comics | Press Ads & Books

Genres: Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Studio: Ghost House Pictures

Original U.S. Release: July 17, 2008

Details

Featured is a promotional comic that was exclusively distributed at the 2008 edition of San Diego Comic Con. The comic is based on Ed Fowler and Ben Ketai’s for the TV mini-series 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust.

In 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust, a nurse is attacked by a vampire and slowly transforms into one, leading her brother on a frantic search to track her down.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 18

Cast: Ken Foree | Shawnee Smith | Ted Raimi

Directors: Ben Ketai

Authors: Ben Ketai | Ed Fowler

Project Name: 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust

