Playbill Magazine Mamma Mia at Cadillac Winter Garden Theatre (February 2004)
The cast of this production of Mamma Mia included: Dee Hoty, David Keeley, Jenny Fellner, Joe Machota, Tamara Bernier, Harriet D. Foy, Adam LeFevre, Michael Winther, Keisha T. Fraser, Rebecca Kasper, Michael Benjamin Washington and Jason Weston.
The production was directed by Phyllida Lloyd.
- Pages: 50
Cast: Adam LeFevre | David Keeley | Dee Hoty | Harriet D. Foy | Jason Weston | Jenny Fellner | Joe Machota | Keisha T. Fraser | Michael Benjamin Washington | Michael Winther | Rebecca Kasper | Tamara Bernier
Directors: Phyllida Lloyd
Project Name: Mamma Mia
