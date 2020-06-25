$21.99
$13.97
Part No: ABC-OC-7-B
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Quincy Jones | Sidney Poitier items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
Studio: ABC Records
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1968
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For Love of Ivy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Quincy Jones (1968) Sidney Poitier. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Abbey Lincoln | Beau Bridges | Carroll O'Connor | Sidney Poitier
Directors: Daniel Mann
Project Name: For Love of Ivy
Composers: Quincy Jones
Related Items
Categories
ABC Records | Comedy | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Throwback Space | Vinyl