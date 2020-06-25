View larger $21.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200625-81167-1

Part No: ABC-OC-7-B

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Quincy Jones | Sidney Poitier items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance

Studio: ABC Records

Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1968

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For Love of Ivy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Quincy Jones (1968) Sidney Poitier. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Abbey Lincoln | Beau Bridges | Carroll O'Connor | Sidney Poitier

Directors: Daniel Mann

Project Name: For Love of Ivy

Composers: Quincy Jones

Related Items

Categories

ABC Records | Comedy | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Throwback Space | Vinyl