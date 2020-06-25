Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

For Love of Ivy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Quincy Jones (1968) Sidney Poitier

For Love of Ivy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Quincy Jones (1968) Sidney Poitier
View larger

$21.99

$13.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200625-81167-1
Part No: ABC-OC-7-B
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Quincy Jones | Sidney Poitier  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
Studio: ABC Records
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1968
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For Love of Ivy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Quincy Jones (1968) Sidney Poitier. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Abbey Lincoln | Beau Bridges | Carroll O'Connor | Sidney Poitier
Directors: Daniel Mann
Project Name: For Love of Ivy
Composers: Quincy Jones

Related Items

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary 2-Disc Re-Mastered Edition Soundtrack – Music by John Williams
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (April 11, 2008) Ellen DeGeneres [9204]
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD
Funko POP Star Wars Rogue One Scarif Stormtrooper Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #156
Deliverance – Original Movie Tie-In Paperback (1972)
Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
The Wit and Wisdom of Archie Bunker: Outrageous Thoughts of the Head of CBS-TV’s All in the Family (1971)
The Believers Original Motion Picture Score Limited Collector’s Edition Soundtrack
Music From Mission: Impossible Composed by Lalo Schifrin

Categories

ABC Records | Comedy | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *