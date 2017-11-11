Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster

View larger $9.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 171111-68335-1

Part No: 52416F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Musical | Romance

Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1984

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This striking poster announces “When Doves Cry,” the first single from musical icon Prince’s 1984 music project Purple Rain, his album and self-starring film.

In Purple Rain, Prince plays a young musician who’s tormented by an abusive situation at home. Meanwhile, he’s competing professionally with a rival singer (Morris Day of The Time), dealing with a burgeoning romance (Apollonia Kotero), and attempting to pacify his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.

Specifications

Size: 24 x 36 inches

Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Clarence Williams III | Jerome Benton | Morris Day | Prince

Directors: Albert Magnoli

Composers: Prince

Project Name: Purple Rain

Related Items

Categories

Drama | Featured | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Romance