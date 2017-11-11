Twitter
Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster

Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Details

This striking poster announces “When Doves Cry,” the first single from musical icon Prince’s 1984 music project Purple Rain, his album and self-starring film.

In Purple Rain, Prince plays a young musician who’s tormented by an abusive situation at home. Meanwhile, he’s competing professionally with a rival singer (Morris Day of The Time), dealing with a burgeoning romance (Apollonia Kotero), and attempting to pacify his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 inches

Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Clarence Williams III | Jerome Benton | Morris Day | Prince
Directors: Albert Magnoli
Composers: Prince
Project Name: Purple Rain

