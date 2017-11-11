Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster

$9.99
$7.99
Part No: 52416F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Musical | Romance
Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1984
Rating: R
Details
This striking poster announces “When Doves Cry,” the first single from musical icon Prince’s 1984 music project Purple Rain, his album and self-starring film.
In Purple Rain, Prince plays a young musician who’s tormented by an abusive situation at home. Meanwhile, he’s competing professionally with a rival singer (Morris Day of The Time), dealing with a burgeoning romance (Apollonia Kotero), and attempting to pacify his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.
Specifications
- Size: 24 x 36 inches
Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Clarence Williams III | Jerome Benton | Morris Day | Prince
Directors: Albert Magnoli
Composers: Prince
Project Name: Purple Rain
